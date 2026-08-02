Supporting The Rights of Biological Women

Our public life is rapidly changing. I'm raising money for the JK Rowling Women's Fund, a non-profit dedicated to protecting women's and girls' spaces in public life, in bathrooms, sports, and their organizations. While the non-profit does receive some funds from the beloved author herself, since being in the spotlight once again, they will need all the public support they can get. The agenda to defame resources for biological women continues.

Some of the funds will be donated to For Women Scotland and Beira's Place, JK Rowling's other women-only organizations combating not only domestic violence, but the erasure of women-only spaces. These groups also work to ensure women and girls have their rightful place in public spaces. Your support would mean so much as we stand together for this cause.