Supporting the Reenders Family

Our dear friend Kristen and her three girls are facing an unimaginable loss with the passing of a beloved husband and father, Corey Reenders. As they begin the difficult journey of grieving and healing, we want to surround them with love, support, and practical assistance.

During a time like this, no family should have to carry the weight of financial burdens while also navigating such profound heartbreak. This fundraiser has been created to help ease some of the immediate expenses and provide support for Kristen and the girls in the weeks and months ahead.

Our hope is that these gifts will allow Kristen to focus on what matters most right now—caring for her daughters, grieving the loss of her husband, and taking the time needed to heal as a family.

If you feel led to give, any amount is deeply appreciated and will make a meaningful difference. Most importantly, we ask for your prayers. Please lift up their family as they walk through the difficult days ahead. Pray for strength, comfort, peace, and the assurance that they are surrounded by a community that loves them.

Thank you for coming alongside the Reenders family during this heartbreaking season. Your generosity, encouragement, and prayers mean more than words can express.



