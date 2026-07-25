Supporting the Lanham Family









UPDATE— We are asking for immediate prayers for Waylon. He went downhill yesterday after being discharged for a couple days and had to be immediately transferred back to Nemours. He will be getting a temporary spinal drain today with hope that it works, requiring him to be bedside in ICU for an unknown time. Then they will do another operation to place a permanent one. If this does not work — The last option would be a very risky brain operation. We are praying so hard for them!!!!!













Hi everyone, my name is Ragen and I’m making this fundraiser on behalf of my sweet and amazing friend Taylor Lanham and her husband Stevie.





On Monday March 30th, her almost 5 year old son Waylon had brain surgery at Nemours Childrens Hospiral for a cyst on the back of his head and since then has had one complication after another. Waylon has since had another surgery last week to place a shunt to help drain the fluid however, the swelling in his brain is not responding to the shunt to drain the fluid.





They’re going on 4 weeks at Nemours Children’s Hospital and were just sent home 2 days ago to “monitor the swelling” — Taylor and Stevie recently have had to split their time going back and forth with their jobs and care for the younger daughter Isla. They will have to continue to keep Waylon home from daycare for the unforeseeable future and there are many uncertainties of what insurance will/won’t cover. They’re not out of the neck of woods yet but we are hopeful that Waylon will be fully healed?





I’m making this post in hopes to take some financial burden away from them. They’re having to eat out for meals, the expense of gas going back and forth, the burden of having to keep working when their focus should be solely on getting Waylon better. And if you know Taylor, she would give anyone the shirt off her back and never ask for a thing in return ….and THAT is what makes her such an amazing friend of mine ??





So if you’re able to support them and take away the financial burden I know they would be so greatly appreciated — no amount is too small ?





Waylon’s birthday is May 3rd and we are praying SO HARD that he will be healed completely. The surgeons will find the answers and he will get to spend his birthday at home surrounded by his family!!!!!