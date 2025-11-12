Supporting the Kramer Family

On August 27th, 2026, Daniel Kramer passed away at just 38 years old after a courageous battle with cancer.

Dan leaves behind his wife, Leah, and their nine children, ranging in age from just 1 to 13 years old.

The amount of love and support surrounding the Kramer family has already been incredible. In the days following Dan’s passing, so many people have reached out asking the same question:

“How can we help?”





This was created to give those who have been looking for a way to support Leah and the kids an opportunity to do so.





As Leah navigates life without Dan while continuing to care for and raise their nine children, these funds will help ease some of the financial responsibilities that come with everyday life; groceries, household expenses, bills, and the many unexpected needs that arise while raising a family.

There is absolutely no expectation to give. Whether you donate, share this page, pray for the Kramer family, bring them a meal, or simply continue to surround them with love and support, it all means more than words can express.





For those who have been asking for a tangible way to help, any contribution will go directly toward supporting Leah and the kids and giving them one less thing to worry about as they navigate the days, months, and years ahead.





Dan meant so much to so many people, but above everything else, he loved his family.





Thank you for loving them, praying for them, and standing beside them during an unimaginably difficult time.



