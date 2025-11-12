Supporting The Hite Family

Huey was recently injured during his men’s league baseball game and will be undergoing surgery Tuesday morning. His injury will require rods and screws, followed by what is currently expected to be approximately 8 weeks of healing and recovery. During this time, Huey will be unable to work.

As the provider for his family in so many ways, this unexpected injury creates a tremendous amount of uncertainty and added financial pressure for Huey, his wife Karlie, and their four boys. Huey is someone with a genuinely kind heart, especially toward Karlie and his family. He works hard to provide for them, care for them, and make sure they have what they need. Now, we have an opportunity to surround him and his family with that same love and support while he focuses on healing. Once Huey is home from surgery, meals would be an incredible help.

Whether you are able to prepare a meal and drop it off, have dinner delivered to their home, or help with groceries, every bit will take something off Karlie’s plate as she cares for Huey and their four boys. Financial donations are also greatly appreciated. With Huey being out of work for an estimated 8 weeks, any contribution can help ease the burden of groceries, household expenses, medical costs, and the many everyday needs that continue while he recovers. There is absolutely no pressure to do more than you are able. A meal, a donation, a gift card, a kind message, or simply sharing this page with someone who may want to help can make a meaningful difference.

Prayers would be greatly appreciated as well!

Let’s come together and take care of this family the way they have cared for so many others. ❤️