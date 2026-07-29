Supporting The Freer Family

On May4th 2025 my husband was in a near fatal motor accident,thankfully God must have had more in store for him here on earth and he is still with us. He broke alot of his body which has all currently healed after metal plates and bone graft, but his dominant arm which is now paralyzed. He is scheduled for surgery June 4th 2026, to have some nerve reconstruction done to hopefully bring some use back to his arm. Since the accident we have been living on just my income that has been difficult but somehow we barley scrap by.

We are going to need all help that we can get to be able to travel to Utah, food, and lodging for myself while he is in hospital.

We also have to maintain our home and have food for the kids as they will be finishing up the school year.

I thank you from the bottom of my heart and we be forever grateful for any and all help.

Peggy