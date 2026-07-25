Supporting the Fallin Family

"Carry each other's burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ." — Galatians 6:2

Life can change in an instant, and for the Fallin family, it has.

Michael recently suffered an anoxic brain injury following complications from heart surgery. What was meant to be a step toward healing has become the beginning of an unexpected and incredibly difficult journey.

As Michael fights to recover, Angella is carrying an unimaginable load. She is caring for her husband, doing everything she can to keep life as normal as possible for their boys, and navigating countless unknowns about the road ahead. Between medical decisions, daily responsibilities, and the emotional weight of this season, the challenges continue to grow.

As the body of Christ, we have the privilege of being the hands and feet of Jesus during this difficult season. We may not be able to change what has happened, but we can help carry the burden. Every act of generosity, every prayer, every meal, every share, and every encouraging word is a tangible reminder that the Fallin family is not walking this road alone.

We are believing God's promise found in Jeremiah 30:17: "But I will restore you to health and heal your wounds," declares the Lord.

Every donation, regardless of the amount, will help relieve some of the financial strain from mounting medical expenses, lost income, travel, rehabilitation, and the many unexpected costs that accompany a long recovery. This allows Angella to focus on what matters most—caring for Michael and loving on their boys.

If you are unable to give financially, we ask that you join us in praying fervently for Michael's healing, for wisdom for his medical team, for strength and peace for Angella, and for comfort and stability for their boys.

Thank you for loving the Fallin family so well. Together, let's be the hands and feet of Jesus, surrounding them with hope, compassion, and practical support as they walk this difficult journey.