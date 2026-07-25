Supporting The Elliotts

Life has been especially challenging lately for our dear friends, Paul and Jordan Elliott. Jordan was recently diagnosed with an unexpected medical condition that has required surgery, and they are currently at MUSC in Charleston receiving care.





With Paul also recovering from a recent surgery, this has placed a significant emotional and financial strain on their family. As they navigate these challenges while caring for their two daughters, medical expenses are mounting quickly, and they need the opportunity to focus on healing and supporting one another without the added burden of financial stress.





Any donation, no matter the amount, will help cover medical and related expenses and provide much-needed support during this difficult time. Thank you for keeping the Elliott family in your thoughts and prayers and for helping lift them up when they need it most.



