Supporting The Covington-McGee Fund

Dear Friends & Family

We are writing to share some incredibly exciting news as we prepare for the next season of our lives. As many of you know, the upcoming Covington-McGee wedding marks the beginning of our journey together in marriage.

More than just celebrating a wedding, we are deeply committed to building a strong, faith-based foundation. A central part of our vision includes Covington-McGee Wedding & Christian Counseling provides specialized, faith-based counseling and pre-marital education in San Antonio. Led by founder Dr. Mel McGee, this organization combines professional mental health methodologies with Biblical truths. If you are looking to invest in intensive pre-marital preparation or gain inspiration for launching a structured, community-focused ministry model, this practice serves as a comprehensive example.





To help us step into this calling without financial strain, we are launching a fundraiser. Our goal is to raise $8,000 to cover:

Wedding and Ceremony Costs: Ensuring a meaningful celebration with our loved ones. Christian Counseling Resources: Funding sessions and materials rooted in biblical principles.

If you feel led to support us, you can make a contribution online at:

Most importantly, we ask for your prayers as we take this massive step of faith. Thank you so much for your love, guidance, and generosity.

With love and blessings,

Dr Mel McGee





Covington-McGee & Wedding Christian Counseling Chapel





https://www.covington-mcgee-christian-counseling.com/



