Supporting Stacey: A Heart of Gold in Hard Times

My big sister, Stacey, is the kind of person who would give the shirt off her back to help someone in need, even when she's facing her own battles. For over 20 years, she has gracefully navigated life with multiple sclerosis, and in 2019, she experienced the heartbreaking loss of her son Aaron after 22 years fighting neuroblastoma.

Despite living on disability, she is always the first to step up and share what she has, regularly making sure those around her are fed & cared for.

Right now, Stacey is facing a really tough time. Her car recently broke down, which she needs to stay mobile and get her & her husband to their appointments, & she also recently had to replace her roof, leaving her with a heavy new monthly payment.

On top of this, her husband has been unable to work due to his own health issues and has been fighting disability for a few years now. We are hoping to raise enough money to help her with these immediate expenses and give her some relief so she can focus on her health and well-being.