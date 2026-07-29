Supporting Poor Families and University Students

This campaign aims to provide financial and social support to underprivileged families and university students who face economic challenges. Through community cooperation and charitable contributions, the campaign seeks to help families meet their basic needs and support students in continuing their education by providing assistance with educational expenses, supplies, and essential requirements.

Our goal is to create a positive impact, promote equal opportunities, and empower individuals to build a better future. Every contribution, no matter how small, can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need.