Supporting Peace Bet. Religions in Asia and Africa

I’m an Arabic-speaking graduate student in physics living in Egypt and Russia, and my deepest hope is to travel the world building bridges of peace between people of different faiths. Growing up between cultures and now studying far from home, I’ve seen how easily misunderstandings grow when we don’t hear each other’s stories, but I’ve also seen the beauty that appears when Muslims, Christians, Jews, and people of other beliefs sit together, share a meal, and speak from the heart. With your support, I want to visit communities across countries, listen to their experiences, create simple educational materials in multiple languages, and host small gatherings that encourage respect instead of fear. I don’t represent any institution or government—just one young person who believes that science, faith, and humanity can coexist, and that real peace begins in the conversations we have with one another. Your gift, no matter the size, will help me cover basic travel costs, modest accommodation, and the resources needed to document and share these stories so that more people can see how much we have in common.