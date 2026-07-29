Supporting Patricia and Juan Reyes

Last week, Juan and Patricia Reyes experienced the unimaginable loss of her daughter in a tragic accident. There are no words that can make sense of a moment like this, but as a team, we want to come alongside her and her family in a meaningful way.





For those who have asked how they can help, we’ve created this space to give our team an opportunity to support her during this incredibly difficult time. Contributions will go directly toward easing any immediate and ongoing needs for them and their family.





If you feel moved to give, this is simply one way we can stand together for someone who is part of our team.





We will continue to keep Patricia, Juan, and their family in our thoughts and respect their privacy in the days ahead.