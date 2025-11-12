Supporting Our Son Through a Difficult Time

I never imagined I would have to ask for help like this, but my family is going through one of the hardest moments we have ever faced.





My 14-year-old son is facing serious legal consequences after making a very serious mistake. I want to be completely honest: what happened was wrong, and I am not making excuses for his actions. I am deeply sorry for the fear, pain, and trauma this situation has caused others and their families.





At the same time, my son is still a child. He has his entire life ahead of him, and we are fighting to make sure this mistake does not define the rest of his life.





Our family is now facing significant expenses related to his situation, including attorney and other necessary family and support expenses. We are doing everything we can, but the financial burden has become more than we can manage on our own.





We are asking for help, not to excuse what happened, but to give our son the opportunity to take responsibility, learn, and move forward. Your support would mean so much to our family during this time.