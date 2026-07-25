Supporting Our Mission Journey

My sister and I have a deep desire to follow Jesus and His calling to “go and make disciples.” After the loss of our brother, God brought healing to our hearts in a way we never expected. Because of what He has done in our lives, we can't keep it to ourselves—we want others to experience the same hope we found in Him.





Our hearts also break for people who are hurting, lost, and searching for hope. We believe God is calling us to go to them, to share His love, and to remind them that they are not forgotten.





This is why we have committed to a 4-month missionary program with Circuit Riders: 2 months in the United States and 2 months in Europe, sharing the Gospel in universities, on the streets, and in local communities.





To participate, we need to raise the funds by September 18. The total amount covers both of us for the entire program, including travel, accommodation, and ministry expenses.





If you feel led to support us financially, we would be deeply grateful. Any amount, big or small, will help us take this step of faith and make this mission possible.





Most importantly, we ask for your prayers—for God's provision, wisdom, protection, and that He would use us to bring His hope to many.





Thank you for being part of this journey. ❤️