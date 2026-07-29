Supporting Our Family’s Home Birth Journey

Hello GiveSendGo Community,

We are excited to share that our family of five is preparing to welcome another little one into the world. As we prepare for this new chapter, we have chosen to pursue a home birth under the care of a qualified midwife.

We believe a home birth is the best option for our family and the birth experience we hope to have. We value the personalized care, comfort, and family-centered environment that a home birth provides.

As an active-duty member of the United States Air Force, our family is blessed to have healthcare coverage through Tricare. Unfortunately, Tricare does not cover home birth services, which means we are responsible for the full cost of prenatal care, labor and delivery support, birth supplies, and postpartum care.

Like many growing families, we carefully budget and plan for our needs, but the out-of-pocket cost of a home birth is significant. Because of this, we are humbly asking for help from those who feel led to support us on this journey.

Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward:

Midwife care Prenatal appointments Required lab work and testing Birth supplies Postpartum care for mother and baby

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for being a part of our growing family’s journey. We are incredibly grateful for any support as we prepare to welcome our newest blessing into the world.

With gratitude,

Trent, Corrine, Calvin, Raegan, and Harper



