Supporting Our Family While Serving Our Community

Hi, I’m Thelma. My husband Majiid and I are full-time caregivers for my mom, Johnnie, while also working full-time jobs. For the past 4 years, we’ve been helping her with all of her daily activities — bathing, dressing, meals, getting around — since she’s blind and needs support with nearly everything, including getting to and from her doctor’s appointments. Balancing that alongside our regular work has become harder as time goes on.

We’re raising money to open an affordable women’s and men’s clothing, handbag, jewelry, and accessories boutique in Richmond Hill, GA — a place where everything is priced under $50 so our neighbors can shop and feel good without breaking their budget. This isn’t just a business idea to us — it’s a way to build something flexible enough to let us keep showing up for my mom while still providing for our family.

We haven’t picked a name yet, and we’d love for you to help us choose it! Drop your name idea in the comments — we’ll pick our favorite to open our doors with, and the winner will get a free item on opening day.

Funds raised will go toward first and last month’s rent and getting the space ready to open. We don’t have a set target yet, but every dollar brings us closer. If you’re able to give, thank you. And if you can’t give right now, sharing this with someone who might means just as much. We can’t wait to welcome you into the shop when it opens — with a name you helped pick.







