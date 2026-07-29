Supporting our dream Cafe on wheels 🤎

Hi everyone,

Starting this mobile café has been one of the biggest dreams my family and I have ever chased. What started as a simple idea over coffee and conversations slowly turned into something that gave us hope, purpose, and excitement for the future.

We’ve poured our hearts, time, savings, late nights, and prayers into building this café trailer. As parents, we want to create something meaningful not only for ourselves, but for our son and our future! something built with love, faith and hard work

The process has been overwhelming at times. But even through the difficulties and obstacles we keep holding onto the vision God placed in our hearts. Just a couple days ago they stole our truck that pulls our trailer around, but we are confident that this set back has a bigger meaning and we are still dreaming about creating more than just a cup of coffee We want to create a warm, welcoming place where people feel cared for even if it’s through something as small as their favorite drink and a kind conversation.

Right now, we are asking for help to cover some of the final costs needed to officially open and get fully running. Every donation, prayer, and word of encouragement truly means more to us than we can explain.

Thank you for believing in us and being part of this journey🤎