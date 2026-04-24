Supporting one of our own

At Solution Services, we recently discovered that one of our field employees has some outside-the-ordinary financial obligations which is creating a significant hardship. This is due to costs associated with (without getting into too much detail) this family making a tough decision to do what they believe is right, even at great cost. The good news: This family endured a long, hard process, and a favorable outcome is forthcoming. The bad news: The financial cost of this noble endeavor was steep and has created a significant financial hardship. As you know, one of our core values at Solution Services is caring. We want to help care for this employee and their family in their time of need . . . and we want to invite our team the opportunity to support one of our own as well. Solution Services will match all donations up to $500. Help us quickly reach our goal of providing of $1000 (and beyond) to ease the hardship on a member of our work-line family. This campaign will close on Friday, June 5, 2026. There is no pressure or expectation to give. No one is tracking who is or isn't giving. We just want to extend the opportunity to help one of our own. Thank you in advance for your generosity.