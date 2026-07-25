Supporting Nick Dampf & Family

The Dampf family recently experienced an unexpected crisis when a water leak in their rental home caused extensive damage. Due to unforeseen circumstances, they have lost nearly all of their belongings and are now faced with the overwhelming task of starting over.

Josh and his wife are now working to care for their five young children while rebuilding from this loss: Asher (8), Ophelia (6), Bailey (4), Isabella (2), and Roman (11 months). As they navigate this difficult season, the simple necessities of daily life have suddenly become significant needs.

We have the opportunity to come alongside them in practical, meaningful ways.

If you are able, please consider making a financial gift to help replace essential household items, clothing, furniture, and other basic necessities. Every contribution, no matter the size, will help lighten the financial burden and provide hope during this challenging time.

You can also bless the family by providing a meal.

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As they work through insurance, replace belongings, and begin rebuilding their home, the gift of a prepared meal offers both practical help and a reminder that they are surrounded by a caring community.

Thank you for your generosity, your prayers, and your willingness to support the Dampf family. Your kindness will be a tangible expression of love and encouragement as they begin the journey of rebuilding.



