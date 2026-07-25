Supporting Nick and Masi Through Devastating Loss





On their due date, June 22, Nick and Masi went to the hospital expecting it to be one of the happiest days of their lives. Instead, they were met with every expectant parent's worst nightmare: they learned that their beloved baby, Orion, no longer had a heartbeat.

The shock and heartbreak of this loss are impossible to put into words. After days in the hospital, enduring a labor filled with both grief and love, Nick and Masi were finally able to hold their precious son. While their time with Orion was far too brief, he will forever be deeply loved and remembered by his family and all who were eagerly awaiting his arrival.

In the midst of this devastating tragedy, many friends and family members have reached out asking how they can support Nick and Masi. While meals, flowers, and kind messages are deeply appreciated, we wanted to provide another meaningful way for those who wish to help.

This unexpected and extended hospital stay is sure to bring significant medical expenses and financial burdens at a time when Nick and Masi should be focused on grieving, healing, and supporting one another. They would never ask for help themselves, but we know that easing some of these financial pressures would allow them the space they need to navigate this profound loss.

If you feel moved to contribute, any amount will help offset medical costs and other unexpected expenses related to this heartbreaking experience. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this page and keeping Nick, Masi, and sweet baby Orion in your thoughts and prayers.

Thank you for surrounding this family with love, compassion, and support during one of the most difficult times of their lives.