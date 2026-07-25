GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Supporting Nick and Masi Through Devastating Loss

Raised$5,555 USD

Fundraiser created byVeronica Borden

Fundraiser funds will be received by Nick Borden

Supporting Nick and Masi Through Devastating Loss


On their due date, June 22, Nick and Masi went to the hospital expecting it to be one of the happiest days of their lives. Instead, they were met with every expectant parent's worst nightmare: they learned that their beloved baby, Orion, no longer had a heartbeat.

The shock and heartbreak of this loss are impossible to put into words. After days in the hospital, enduring a labor filled with both grief and love, Nick and Masi were finally able to hold their precious son. While their time with Orion was far too brief, he will forever be deeply loved and remembered by his family and all who were eagerly awaiting his arrival.

In the midst of this devastating tragedy, many friends and family members have reached out asking how they can support Nick and Masi. While meals, flowers, and kind messages are deeply appreciated, we wanted to provide another meaningful way for those who wish to help.

This unexpected and extended hospital stay is sure to bring significant medical expenses and financial burdens at a time when Nick and Masi should be focused on grieving, healing, and supporting one another. They would never ask for help themselves, but we know that easing some of these financial pressures would allow them the space they need to navigate this profound loss.

If you feel moved to contribute, any amount will help offset medical costs and other unexpected expenses related to this heartbreaking experience. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this page and keeping Nick, Masi, and sweet baby Orion in your thoughts and prayers.

Thank you for surrounding this family with love, compassion, and support during one of the most difficult times of their lives.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $340 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve