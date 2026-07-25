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Supporting My Spinal Corrective Care Journey

Goal$3,825 USD
Raised$100 USD

Fundraiser created byTabitha Howard

Fundraiser funds will be received by Tabitha Howard

Supporting My Spinal Corrective Care Journey

Those who know me know that wellness has always been close to my heart. Whether through nutrition, encouragement, or sharing my own journey, my goal has always been to help others pursue a healthier, more sustainable life.


Recently, I received some unexpected news after undergoing a thorough chiropractic examination and X-rays. I was diagnosed with Stage 2 scoliosis and spinal misalignment that, while currently IS correctable, WILL worsen over time if left untreated and start to affect mobility, organ function, and more.


The Providentially encouraging news is that there IS a corrective treatment plan available. After extensive evaluation, my doctor developed a six-to seven-month corrective care program designed to address the scoliosis and restore proper alignment before the condition progresses further. During 3 trial treatment sessions, I experienced noticeable improvements in my range of motion and overall comfort, which gave me hope that meaningful progress is possible.


Unfortunately, my insurance does not cover these treatments, making the cost entirely out of pocket. The total treatment plan is $3,825. My immediate goal is to raise $1,912, which will cover the first phase of care and allow me to begin treatment without further delay.


As many of you know, the past few years have included seasons of grief, rebuilding, and learning what true restoration looks like. Through it all, I've continued encouraging others to prioritize their health, extend themselves grace, and take proactive steps toward healing. Now I find myself walking that same path in a very personal way.

This fundraiser is NOT about seeking luxury or convenience. It is about investing in corrective care now to prevent a more serious long-term issue later, and so I can be able-bodied to continue to serve the Lord and my community.


If you feel led to support this journey, whether through a donation, prayer, or simply sharing this campaign, I would be deeply grateful. Every contribution helps move me one step closer to receiving the care needed to restore my health and continue serving my community from a place of strength and wellness.


Thank you for being part of this journey with me. Your support, encouragement, and prayers mean more than I can adequately express.


With gratitude,

Tabitha

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