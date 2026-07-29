Supporting my sister through surgery and recovery

A decade ago my sister Rosetta battled thyroid cancer and won. Today she needs a hysterectomy and salpingectomy surgery. These surgeries already carry a heavy emotional toll, but are compounded by closing the door on a fundamental opportunity for any woman.





Rosetta will need at least eight weeks to recover from the surgeries and is unable to work during that time. As a registered Behavioral Technician, it pains her to be unable to continue the hands-on care necessary for her child and adolescent patients until she is healed.





I am reaching out to friends and family on her behalf, even generous hearted well wishers, to help lighten the financial burden for my sister during this time. Any contributions, and/or just sharing this post, would mean a lot to our family during this trying time. My sister is a fighter, survivor, and one of the strongest people I know, but everyone needs a little help now and then. We thank you for your continued love and support.