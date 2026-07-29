Supporting my ongoing ministry of daily devotional

For the past 4 years I have been writing and posting daily devotionals. I have many readers, over 1,000 different people have commented on them, and a daily number that closely read and follow. This has been a passion of mine that I do not want to give up. This funding will help me continue by paying off debts I incurred while self-publishing the first years series in a 4 volume book deal. It did not recoup my investment as I hoped it would. I was encouraged to charge a subscription fee to keep it going but, that would be counter to my personal commitment. If God wants me to continue, he will provide. I just need a platform to assist in this process. I am glad I found GiveSendGo!