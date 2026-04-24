Help Barbara Henninger return home to WV.

I am writing to share a deeply personal journey regarding my mother’s health and our path toward her recovery. Over the past six weeks, my mother has faced significant medical challenges, including a cardiac event and a stroke. Thanks to the emergency care she received—which I was fortunate enough to assist with immediately—and her subsequent treatment at Sentara Leigh, she is making progress. However, she still has a long road ahead to regain her mobility, independence, and basic daily living skills.

My primary goal is to honor my mother’s wishes to return to her home state of West Virginia. Currently, I am focused on coordinating her transition from her current rehabilitation program to a safe, supportive living environment. Whether this is a senior living facility or a private residence where I can provide the necessary daily care, my objective is to ensure she has the best possible resources to continue her rehabilitation.

This fundraiser has been established to directly support her transition and ongoing care. Every contribution will be applied toward the costs of her relocation, medical needs, and ensuring she is in an environment where she feels comfortable, secure, and at ease.

I am profoundly grateful for your kindness, support, and generosity during this challenging time. Thank you for helping me provide the care my mother deserves as she focuses on her healing.

We are so grateful for your prayers and generosity,











