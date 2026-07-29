Supporting My Mom Through Cancer Treatment

My mom has been battling cancer since 2023. In February 2024, she started treatment here in France. When her insurance was cut after she moved, her savings helped her begin treatment. Now she's still being treated, and her insurance situation has improved, but the costs keep adding up.





I'm her only daughter here in the country, and I'm taking care of everything, taking her to her appointments, being there with her, taking care of her daily needs, and making sure she's okay mentally and financially. It gets hard, but I'm doing my best. The others aren’t here because they cannot be (1 family and came once when it was possible and 2 others are not documented to travel) .





A helping hand would be such a blessing for us right now. Your support would mean so much as we navigate this together.





Hoping for the best and safe recovery! ❤️‍🩹