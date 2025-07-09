Supporting My Lung Cancer Treatment

My name is Howard Okwemba Andrew. I'm a Kenyan currently undergoing treatment for lung cancer. Following surgery, I was diagnosed with moderately differentiated squamous cell carcinoma of the lung. I've also had a PET-CT scan, and my oncologist has requested further molecular testing on my tissue samples to determine whether I'm eligible for targeted therapy.





The cost of treatment and the associated travel and medical expenses are significant. I'm reaching out for support to help cover these costs, treatment, medication, travel, and accommodation during my care.





Your support would mean so much as I navigate this journey. Thank you for standing with me.