Supporting My Journey

I'm an Arabic teacher dedicated to helping children learn and love the Arabic language. I live a simple life and am always striving to grow both personally and professionally.





I'm raising funds to upgrade my teaching tools and purchase a laptop so I can create better educational content for my students. I'm also working toward learning new skills and building a healthier lifestyle.





Every bit of support, even something as small as buying me a coffee, makes a real difference and brings me one step closer to my goals. Thank you so much for standing with me on this journey.