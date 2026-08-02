Supporting My Job Search and Recovery

I'm reaching out for support as I work to rebuild my life. I recently went through a difficult period that forced me to leave my job due to personal issues. I've been focused on recovering, but I've exhausted my savings and now lack the resources I need to restart.





I'm a skilled Data Analyst with experience in Power BI, SQL, Excel, Power Query, and DAX. I'm actively seeking employment and freelance opportunities, and I'm committed to finding my way forward. Right now, I need financial support to help cover my basic needs while I continue my job search.





Your support would mean so much to me during this time. If you're unable to assist financially, I would also deeply appreciate any referrals or recommendations for data analysis opportunities.





Thank you for considering my request. I'm grateful for your kindness.