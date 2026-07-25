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Supporting My Husband’s Liver Transplant Recovery

Goal$30,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAgatha Dougherty

Supporting My Husband’s Liver Transplant Recovery

My name is Agatha, and I’m a wife and mom doing everything I can to support my husband through the hardest fight of his life. He recently underwent a liver transplant that lasted more than twelve hours. During the surgery, his lungs became severely compromised, and he is now intubated and on a ventilator in the transplant ICU.

We have a sweet 18‑month‑old daughter who misses her daddy deeply. She doesn’t understand why he isn’t home, and I’m balancing caring for her with daily hospital visits, work, and the emotional weight of watching my husband fight to heal.

This journey has brought overwhelming medical, childcare, travel, and financial challenges. I created this fundraiser to help us manage the growing expenses and allow me to focus on supporting both my husband and our daughter.

Your kindness, prayers, and support mean more than words can express. Thank you for standing with our family during this incredibly difficult time.


Your support will help us with:


✅Childcare for our 18‑month‑old daughter

✅Travel and parking for daily ICU visits

✅Lost income while I care for both my husband and our daughter

✅Medical expenses not covered by insurance

✅Supplies and home adjustments needed once he is finally able to come home.


If you feel moved to help, please know that your kindness will touch our family in ways we can never fully express. Every donation, every share, and every prayer lifts us up during the hardest chapter of our lives. Thank you for standing with us, for believing in his recovery, and for helping us hold onto hope.




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