Supporting My Family’s Next Chapter - Reliable Car

Hi everyone,





I’m a mom to two amazing little boys, and I’m reaching out because we could really use some help!





Our family car broke down on July 4th unexpectedly on the freeway and I do not have the means to repair it. I am asking for help. Honestly, I’m not exactly confident what’s wrong with it. I spoke to a trusted mechanic friend and he said he believed it was the engine by the symptoms & noises it has. I have not officially got it diagnosed though. The oil light came on (it has oil) & it immediately started to make a crazy noise & not accelerate anymore on the freeway. Thankfully I was able to exit and pull into a Walmart. I was thankfully able to get it towed back to my house, but it does not drive anymore. Whatever the repair will be, the cost of repairs is far beyond what I can afford right now as I can’t even afford to diagnose it. Without reliable transportation I can’t have basic stability for myself and my sons. I want to add - the car is not paid off for. The car isn’t in my name either, and I do not want to ruin someone else’s credit, so I truly ask for help. I want to do the honorable and integral thing.

I’m working hard to build stability for my family and our future, and I was in the process of big changes happening for my sons and I - but this has been a setback that I can’t overcome on my own.

If you’re able to donate, every dollar will go toward repairing our car so we can have safe, dependable transportation again.





If you’re not in a position to give, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much. Thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your kindness, prayers, and support mean more than words can express. God bless you all! ❤️