Supporting My Education and Future Service to AR

My name is Darnell Hudson, and I am a full-time Traffic Warden serving the City of Little Rock while pursuing my college education. Every day, I work to help keep our community safe by responding to traffic accidents, assisting citizens, and serving the people of Arkansas. At the same time, I am working to build a better future through education, leadership, and public service.





I am starting this fundraiser with a goal of $25,000 to help cover tuition, housing, books, fees, and other educational expenses while attending the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (UA Little Rock) during the coming semesters. Like many working students, balancing a full-time career, school, and everyday living expenses can be challenging. This fundraiser will help relieve some of that burden and allow me to continue pursuing my educational goals while remaining focused on serving my community.





One accomplishment that means a great deal to me is being the first person in my family to pursue a bachelor's degree or higher education. While I am still working toward completing my degree, reaching this point has already required years of dedication, sacrifice, and perseverance. I have worked full-time while attending school, paid my own way through college, and continued pushing forward even when the road became difficult. My goal is not only to earn my degree, but to show future generations of my family that higher education is possible with hard work, determination, and faith.





Even more rewarding is knowing that my journey has already inspired others. My sister, Nesa, is now pursuing higher education as well. Seeing her follow a similar path reminds me that one person's effort can create opportunities and motivation for those who come after them.





I am proud of what I have accomplished so far, but I know my journey is far from over. I am willing to continue working hard, making sacrifices, and doing whatever is necessary to complete my degree and achieve my goals. I am not looking for a handout—I am simply asking for support as I continue investing in my education and future.

My long-term goal is to use my degree, leadership experience, and dedication to public service to help create positive change throughout Little Rock, Central Arkansas, and surrounding communities. I believe that strong communities are built by people who care enough to invest their time, knowledge, and effort into helping others succeed. Whether through public service, leadership, mentorship, or community involvement, I want to be part of creating opportunities that help Arkansas continue to grow and thrive.

After achieving my educational and professional goals, I hope to pass the torch to someone from the next generation who is chasing their own dreams. Whether through mentorship, encouragement, financial assistance, or simply sharing my experiences, I want to help another young person pursue opportunities that may seem out of reach today. My hope is that they will continue that cycle of service, leadership, and community improvement for those who come after them.





I do not expect anything from anyone, but I believe in being honest about my goals and willing to ask for help when it is needed. This fundraiser is my opportunity to lay everything out openly and take a chance on a platform that has helped many people achieve their dreams. I believe there is value in sharing your story, being transparent about your struggles and goals, and allowing others the opportunity to support something they believe in.





Any contribution, no matter the amount, will go directly toward my educational and housing expenses while attending UA Little Rock. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with friends, family, coworkers, churches, and community organizations would mean just as much to me.





As my grandparents used to tell me, "Closed mouths don't get fed, but greed can never be satisfied."





Those words taught me the importance of humility, hard work, gratitude, and having the courage to ask for help when pursuing something meaningful.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for your prayers, encouragement, and support. Together, we can invest not only in my future but also in the future of the Arkansas communities I hope to serve for many years to come.





With sincere gratitude,





Darnell Hudson

Traffic Warden, City of Little Rock

Student, University of Arkansas at Little Rock





Fundraiser Goal: $25,000





Purpose of Funds: • College tuition and fees

• Student housing and living expenses

• Books and educational materials

• Transportation and school-related costs

• Supporting the completion of my bachelor's degree while working full-time





Mission: Education, Service, and Paying It Forward.