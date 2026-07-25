Equipping Ebenezer for Ministry: MDiv

I am raising these funds because balancing family responsibilities as a married man over the age of 50 makes it difficult to self-fund full-time higher education. In July of last year, I stepped out in faith to pioneer a new local church in the Ilupeju area of Elega, Abeokuta. As this young ministry is barely a year old, it is still growing and does not have the financial capacity to sponsor my advanced training. My passion to lead this congregation effectively requires a deep theological commitment that currently strains my immediate household income. While I am blessed to live locally in Abeokuta—which completely eliminates campus accommodation fees—the institutional costs must still be met to secure my academic standing. The requirement of an immediate, non-refundable ₦150,000 registration deposit creates a critical financial barrier that I cannot cross alone. Therefore, I am reaching out to the wider community for assistance to offset these academic and local commuting costs. Your financial support will bridge this gap, ensuring that financial limitations do not prevent me from acquiring the knowledge needed to serve this young church and community effectively.