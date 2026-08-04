Supporting My Children's Education

I'm Richard, 32, from Ghana. I'm raising money to help support my children's education and basic needs.





I haven't been able to work steadily due to illness, and my wife is now the main provider for our family. We're working hard to keep our kids in school, but we're struggling to cover school fees, stationery, and other basic necessities they need.





Your support would mean so much to us as we work to give our children the education they deserve. Thank you for standing with our family.