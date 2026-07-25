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Supporting My Camp Celebrate Ministry

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$1,375 USD

Fundraiser created byAngela Burns

Fundraiser funds will be received by Angela Burns

Supporting My Camp Celebrate Ministry

Last year, I had the incredible privilege of serving both weeks of Camp Celebrate through Luke 14 Ministries, and it was one of the most rewarding and meaningful experiences of my life.


Camp Celebrate provides an unforgettable week of fun, friendship, faith, and encouragement for individuals with disabilities. As a volunteer, I had the opportunity to build relationships, worship together, laugh together, and witness God's love in action every single day.


I went to camp hoping to be a blessing to others, but I left realizing that I had received far more than I gave. The joy, faith, and genuine love shown by the campers left a lasting impact on my heart, and I knew I wanted to return.


This year, I have once again committed to serving both weeks of Camp Celebrate because I truly believe in this ministry and the lives it touches.


My fundraising goal is $2,000. Part of that amount will help cover remaining expenses from last year's camp season, and part will help cover my commitment to serve again this year. I serve a God who has always been faithful, and I am believing He will provide every dollar needed.


If God provides beyond my personal need, any additional funds will be donated directly back to Luke 14 Ministries to help support the incredible work they do serving individuals with disabilities and their families.


As many of you know, I am a teacher on a 10-month contract, so summer income is limited. Rather than placing that burden on my family, I am trusting God to provide through the generosity of those who believe in this ministry.


Most importantly, I ask for your prayers. Please pray for the campers, their families, the volunteers, and the leadership of Camp Celebrate. Pray that every person who attends will experience the love, joy, hope, and peace that can only come through Jesus Christ.


If you feel led to support this ministry financially, thank you. If giving isn't possible, sharing this fundraiser and praying for Camp Celebrate would mean just as much.


Thank you for partnering with me in a ministry that is very close to my heart.


With gratitude,


Angie Burns

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