Supporting My Artistic Growth

I've had a passion for drawing since I was young. What started as a love of sketching in my free time evolved into something unique, I discovered I could draw with multiple pens in one hand at the same time, creating artwork that feels natural and different.





Over the years, I've kept practicing and improving. Every drawing teaches me something new and pushes me to become better. I believe that talent grows with dedication, and I want to use my creativity to inspire others and make a positive impact through my art.





I'm raising funds to support my artistic development and continue growing my skills. Your support would mean so much as I work toward sharing my art with the world.





Wi. Men yon deskripsyon ki baze sou istwa ou te mande a (sou dekouvri talan ou nan desen ak plizyè plim an menm tan):

Since I was young, I discovered a unique talent for drawing with multiple pens at the same time. Over the years, I have continued to practice and improve my skills, but I lack the financial resources to buy professional art supplies, improve my workspace, and share my work with a wider audience. I am raising funds to invest in my artistic journey, develop my talent, and inspire others through my creativity. Every contribution, no matter how small, will help me turn my passion into a real opportunity. Thank you for believing in my dream.



