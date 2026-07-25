Supporting Mr. Mathis in his fight for Justice

Christopher Mathis, a law-abiding minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ with a global online ministry reaching 14 countries, is an indigent pro se litigant courageously standing alone against powerful interests in North Georgia. As a dedicated father and community member, Mr. Mathis has single-handedly taken on a multimillion-dollar faith-based organization operating in conjunction with local jails, drug court programs, and elements of the judicial system in the Mountain Judicial Circuit.

Through extensive personal investigation and documented evidence submitted in court proceedings, Mr. Mathis has exposed serious concerns regarding the organization’s practices. These include the recruitment of vulnerable women and girls from county jails, isolation, sleep deprivation, coercive “soul tie breaking” prayers designed to sever family bonds, and the alleged facilitation of family law actions for financial gain. The organization reportedly receives substantial annual revenue—approximately $272,597 in program-related income within a total of around $1.1 million—while participants face potential exploitation, with troubling reports of unnatural deaths among former attendees in 2025 alone.

Mr. Mathis has filed a detailed Petition in the Superior Court of Stephens County requesting a Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) inquiry into potential violations including human trafficking for sexual servitude, bribery, official misconduct, and conflicts of interest involving court officials, the District Attorney’s office, and the program. His filings detail connections between the organization, jail ministries, drug court operations, and family law proceedings, raising profound questions about the integrity of the judicial process and the safety of participants.

This battle has come at immense personal cost. Mr. Mathis, already facing financial hardship and proceeding without counsel, has endured prolonged divorce and post-judgment litigation (Case No. SUCV2024000466), multiple appeals to the Georgia Court of Appeals, and petitions to the Georgia Supreme Court. He has submitted hundreds of pages of exhibits, transcripts, emails, and affidavits demonstrating procedural irregularities, unsupported court findings, and barriers to fair access to justice for an indigent litigant. Despite grants of in forma pauperis status, he continues to face mounting pressures, including attorney fee awards and the need to defend his parental rights and ministry.

As a pro se advocate with limited resources, Mr. Mathis is fighting not only for his own daughter and family but to protect other vulnerable women and girls potentially ensnared by these practices. His efforts highlight systemic issues affecting the Mountain Judicial Circuit, where collaboration between courts and the program may compromise due process and public trust.

Funds raised will directly support:

Attorney fees, Legal research, filing fees, transcript preparation, and appellate costs





Basic living expenses and travel for court appearances

Production and dissemination of evidence to support the call for a formal GBI investigation





Protection of his ability to continue his global Gospel ministry while advocating for reform





Mr. Mathis has demonstrated extraordinary diligence and faith throughout this ordeal, submitting timely evidence, affidavits, and detailed timelines despite significant obstacles. His work stands as a rare example of one individual challenging entrenched power to uphold the rule of law and safeguard the innocent.

Any contribution, no matter the size, will help sustain this vital fight for transparency, accountability, and justice in North Georgia. Please stand with Christopher Mathis as he confronts these serious issues alone. Together, we can ensure that vulnerable individuals are protected and that the courts remain fair and impartial.

Thank you for your prayers, support, and generosity. Updates on the legal proceedings and investigation efforts will be shared as they develop.

All donations are greatly appreciated and will be used solely for the purposes outlined.



