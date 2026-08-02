Supporting Mental Health App Development

I'm schizoaffective, and I'm smart, just uneducated. After a schizo episode, I realized I have a unique lived experience in mental health, and I see the flaws in how we do things. We can do so much better.





I launched an app so people can share their stories freely. Society gets to see the human living behind the label, and clinicians have an opportunity to see them outside of the medical lens. We are not the monsters we are painted as. There are better ways to treat this. It is curable, and we need to educate the public so we don't have to isolate.





I've been busy building this idea, and grants won't come anytime soon. I need a little support to get by the rest of this month and next month's rent. I know this is embarrassing to ask, but I think this is a very important cause. Your support would mean so much to me and to this work.