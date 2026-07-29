Supporting Me Through This Season of Faith

After giving my life to Christ, my life changed in ways I never expected. My decision to follow Christ also created distance within my Muslim family. Seems like after getting baptised everything wen wrong in my life but I will not let it discourage me. It has been a painful season, but one that has strengthened my faith.





Despite months of searching for work, I continue to trust God. Right now, I'm facing financial strain as I navigate this transition. Your support would help me cover my everyday expenses during this time.





Whether you're able to help financially or not, I'm grateful for your kindness and prayers. Thank you for standing with me.