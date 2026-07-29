Supporting Lora Sargent with Love

Matt and Lora (Paulus) Sargent were high school sweethearts who spent over 40 years together building a beautiful family. Matt was the primary provider, while Lora devoted herself to raising their children and caring for those around her.

Matt Sargent affectionately known as “Sarge” passed away unexpectedly this week, leaving Lora facing both deep grief and new financial uncertainty during an already heartbreaking time.

Together, Matt and Lora raised four children. While their kids are grown, the family has long relied on Matt’s income and support. As Lora navigates the days ahead, we ask for your prayers first. We trust in the Lord for His provision. If you would, please come alongside her financially to help ease the immediate financial pressure so she can focus on grieving and finding her footing.

Funds raised will help with:

Immediate living expenses Providing stability for Lora in the months ahead

If you’re able to give, any amount is deeply appreciated. If not, sharing this page and keeping Lora and her family in your thoughts and prayers means just as much.

Thank you for your support, compassion, and generosity.



