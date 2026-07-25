Supporting Kym's love for her grandson Leo

It breaks my heart to write these words.





On Monday, my sister, Kym, passed away unexpectedly. She had so much love and life left to give, and our hearts are completely shattered. Our family is forever changed.





A Celebration of Life is planned on July 24 at 12:00 p.m. at Shadow Hills Baptist Church, 7811 Vegas Drive. All are welcome, and a light reception will follow at the church.





Kym was an incredible mom, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, grandma, co-worker and friend. She always cared for the underdog and devoted her life to helping others. She touched so many lives through her wisdom, compassion, and unwavering support. She was also so much fun—bubbly, sparkling, stylish, and full of life. She truly lit up every room she entered and often gave you a nickname to playfully remember you by.





Our family learned what it means to have servant hearts from our mom, who taught us to care for others and put people first. But Kym took that gift to another level. She had an extraordinary ability to connect with people from all walks of life. Her gift for working with diverse people, making them feel seen, valued, and loved, was a skill none of the rest of us possessed quite like she did. She met people exactly where they were and made them feel they mattered.





We are comforted knowing that our dad, who she loved so much and my brother, Rod, welcomed her into Heaven doors. This brings our family great joy when we think of them together.





Kym loved her boys, Chad and Taylor, with all her heart. She was a loyal mama bear and would sacrifice anything for them. I have no doubt she will continue to love and guide them from above. Nobody is ready for this reality, please keep her boys in your prayers.





To me and my sister Kelly and all the nieces and nephews she was the very best sister and Aunt. She was constantly checking in, sending texts, offering encouragement, and reminding us how much she loved us. Through every season of life, we always knew we had each other’s backs. She was my safe place, my cheerleader, and one of my greatest blessings.





Six and a half years ago, Kym found the love of her life, Mark. Together they built a beautiful life filled with love, laughter and simply days sunbathing at the pool. She lovingly called him “Mr. Wonderful”! The two of them were just fun! In Kym’s style, she immediately grafted herself into Marks family. They all loved her so much and have helped our grief by sharing with us their own stories.





Being “Grandma” to little Leo was one of Kym’s greatest blessings. She taught him how to swim, treasured every moment with him, and he could hardly wait to see her. Their bond was truly something special to watch. In lieu of flowers, we have established a “Grandma Account” for Leo in honor of Kym. Nothing brought her greater joy than being his grandmother, and this account will help support the little boy she loved so much. ❤️





Our family has been so touched by so many that have reached out to support us, thank you for loving on our family and for your continued prayers. Our earthly family is forever changed, but our eternal family is unchanged. We trust God’s plan and seek refuge in His eternal promises.









If you have any photos or stories you would like to share with our family please email councilstephanie@gmail.com.





“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” — Psalm 34:18







