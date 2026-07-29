Supporting Kimberly Steeles Journey of Healing

The Heart of the Story





​My mother, Kimberly Steele, has always been a pillar of strength, but today she is facing her greatest challenge yet: a battle with brain cancer. Those who know Kimberly know her unwavering faith in God and her incredible resilience. She is approaching this journey with a peaceful heart, ready for whatever the Lord has in store, while remaining committed to honoring her body and her quality of life.





​Our Mission

​Kimberly has made the deeply personal decision to focus on healing and comfort without the use of chemotherapy or radiation. Instead, she is choosing to pursue alternative treatments and holistic care to make her days as healthy, vibrant, and peaceful as possible.





​Because many of these paths are not covered by Medicare, the financial burden of specialized care can be significant. Our goal is to surround Kimberly with the resources she needs to focus entirely on her well-being and her spirit.





​How Your Support Helps

​Your generous donations will go directly toward:

​Alternative Treatments: Funding holistic therapies and protocols not covered by traditional insurance. ​Quality of Life: Providing specialized equipment, nutritional support, and comforts to ensure she remains strong and comfortable at home. ​Last Wishes: Helping Kimberly fulfill specific dreams and spend meaningful time with loved ones, making every moment count.





​A Message of Faith

​Kimberly is ready for what comes, anchored by her trust in the Creator. We ask first and foremost for your prayers—for peace, for clarity, and for comfort. If you are able to give financially, please know that no amount is too small, and every gift is a testament to the love we all share for her.





​"But I will restore you to health and heal your wounds,’ declares the Lord." — Jeremiah 30:17





​Thank you for standing with Kimberly. Please share this page with your friends, family, and church communities to help us spread the word.





Carrie Hukill