GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Supporting Kimberly Steeles Journey of Healing

Goal$4,940 USD
Raised$1,490 USD

Fundraiser created byCarrie Hukill

Fundraiser funds will be received by Carrie Hukill

Supporting Kimberly Steeles Journey of Healing

The Heart of the Story


​My mother, Kimberly Steele, has always been a pillar of strength, but today she is facing her greatest challenge yet: a battle with brain cancer. Those who know Kimberly know her unwavering faith in God and her incredible resilience. She is approaching this journey with a peaceful heart, ready for whatever the Lord has in store, while remaining committed to honoring her body and her quality of life.


​Our Mission

​Kimberly has made the deeply personal decision to focus on healing and comfort without the use of chemotherapy or radiation. Instead, she is choosing to pursue alternative treatments and holistic care to make her days as healthy, vibrant, and peaceful as possible.


​Because many of these paths are not covered by Medicare, the financial burden of specialized care can be significant. Our goal is to surround Kimberly with the resources she needs to focus entirely on her well-being and her spirit.


How Your Support Helps

​Your generous donations will go directly toward:

  1. ​Alternative Treatments: Funding holistic therapies and protocols not covered by traditional insurance.
  2. ​Quality of Life: Providing specialized equipment, nutritional support, and comforts to ensure she remains strong and comfortable at home.
  3. ​Last Wishes: Helping Kimberly fulfill specific dreams and spend meaningful time with loved ones, making every moment count.


A Message of Faith

​Kimberly is ready for what comes, anchored by her trust in the Creator. We ask first and foremost for your prayers—for peace, for clarity, and for comfort. If you are able to give financially, please know that no amount is too small, and every gift is a testament to the love we all share for her.


"But I will restore you to health and heal your wounds,’ declares the Lord." — Jeremiah 30:17


​Thank you for standing with Kimberly. Please share this page with your friends, family, and church communities to help us spread the word.


Carrie Hukill

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $365 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $245 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,400 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve