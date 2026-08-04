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Supporting Kere's Recovery and Basic Needs

Goal$1,200 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCheryl Krohn

Fundraiser funds will be received by Cheryl Krohn

Supporting Kere's Recovery and Basic Needs

Hi everyone,

Thank you for visiting this page. I am reaching out to our community, friends, and family on behalf of my brother, Kere Hayes, who is facing an incredibly difficult chapter.

A while ago, Kere suffered a severe back injury at work. He underwent back surgery to fix the issue, but unfortunately, he has faced ongoing medical complications during his recovery. While he is mobile, his injury has left him completely unable to perform any hard labor or physically demanding work.

He is eager to work and has been actively applying for jobs that accommodate his physical restrictions, but he has not yet had any success. In the meantime, the bills are mounting. Without a steady income, he is struggling to stay afloat and cover basic daily life necessities.

How Your Support Will Be Used

To ensure everything is handled responsibly and efficiently, I am managing this fundraiser directly. All donations will go into my secure account, and I will be personally using 100% of these funds to pay his vendors, landlords, and service providers directly. Your generosity will go straight toward covering his core survival needs:

  1. Rent & Utilities: Keeping a safe roof over his head while he hunts for an accommodated job.
  2. Food & Groceries: Ensuring he has nutritious meals during his physical recovery.
  3. Vehicle Maintenance: Keeping his car safe and operational so he can get to interviews and doctor appointments.
  4. Basic Daily Necessities: Covering essential household and personal care items.

Any amount you can contribute will directly relieve his financial stress and give him the breathing room he needs to find a suitable job and heal properly. If you are unable to donate, sharing this link with others would mean the world to us.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, prayers, and support.

With gratitude,

Cheryl Krohn

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