Supporting JJ and Family Through Recovery

A few weeks ago, my dad, Jim (JJ) was struck by a vehicle while walking as a pedestrian. What should have been an ordinary day became the beginning of a long and difficult journey.





The accident left him with an TBI (traumatic brain injury) and a hematoma between his skull and brain. In the weeks that followed, he faced mounting medical challenges, including seizures, hospitalizations, and other complications. Most recently, he was admitted to the ICU after suffering a seizure in public.





For our family, this has been both frightening and heartbreaking.





I am Dad’s only child. My wife and I live three states away in Missouri and are raising a large family of nine children. Like many families, we balance work, homeschooling, church commitments, and the day-to-day needs of a busy household. When the calls started coming about Dad’s condition, there was never a question of whether I would come, I simply packed up and went.





Over the past several days, I have spent countless hours with doctors, neurologists, nurses, and social workers trying to understand what happened and what comes next.





Thankfully, after many difficult weeks, we finally have reason for hope.





His medical team believes that the combination of his head injury, seizures, diabetes, and other complications have all contributed to the confusion and personality changes we have seen. Their hope is that with time, rehabilitation, proper medication, and consistent care, many of these issues can improve. The next several months will be critical as his brain heals and he works through rehabilitation.





While we are grateful for that hope, the road ahead will not be easy.





Dad will require an extended stay in a rehabilitation facility in Ohio where he can receive therapy, medication management, and ongoing medical supervision. As his only child, I will travel back and forth between Missouri and Ohio when needed to advocate for him, attend care meetings, help make decisions, and simply be present during this season of recovery. My wife and kids would love to come visit their Pop-pop / Jimmy-Jim.





The expenses associated with travel, lodging, meals, time away from work, transportation, and the many unexpected costs that come with a prolonged medical crisis are already adding up. While there may eventually be insurance claims or legal proceedings related to the accident, those processes take time, and the needs of today cannot wait for the answers of tomorrow.





We are asking for help to support Dad through this recovery journey and to help our family remain present and involved in his care during the months ahead.





If you know my dad, you know he is a man of faith who has spent his life loving people, helping others when he can, and pointing those around him toward Christ. We are praying that God will continue to heal his mind, restore his strength, and guide every step of this journey.





If you are able to contribute financially, we are deeply grateful. If not, we would cherish your prayers for healing, wisdom, strength, and peace.





Thank you for standing with Dad and our family during this difficult season. We truly believe that with God’s grace, the support of friends and family, and the care of his medical team, there is hope for brighter days ahead.





— David, Janan, & Family



