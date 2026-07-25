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Supporting Jeff in His Melanoma Fight

Fundraiser created byClay Giddings

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jeff-Heather Davey

Supporting Jeff in His Melanoma Fight

If you know Jeff, you know he’s the kind of person who shows up for others without hesitation. With his goofy personality and infectious joy, Jeff means so much to so many people. A father of 3, a husband, a friend, a son, a brother, an uncle, and so much more.

Now, he’s in the fight of his life.

At the beginning of 2025, Heather noticed two moles on Jeff’s back that didn’t look quite right. What started as a routine check quickly turned into something much more serious. On May 12, they were told the moles showed signs of melanoma.

In June, Jeff underwent surgery to remove the moles and test his lymph nodes. Cancer was found in his lymphatic system, and by July, he began immunotherapy treatments.

They moved forward with hope.

But over the next few months, things became more complicated. Jeff began experiencing severe joint pain and swelling, making it difficult to walk. Around the same time, a lump developed near his right armpit. Initially thought to be scar tissue, it continued to grow.

By late September, a biopsy confirmed what they feared, the cancer was back, and the treatment was not working.

Determined to pursue the best care possible, Jeff and Heather transferred his care to the melanoma team at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. There, they finally felt heard and were given a new plan.

Jeff was accepted into a clinical trial at the end of October, bringing renewed hope. He began treatment in November, but shortly after, everything shifted. Jeff developed shortness of breath, and doctors discovered a significant buildup of fluid around his lung. Nearly two liters were drained. Further testing revealed devastating news.

The melanoma had spread. Scans showed cancer in his spleen and liver, and the fluid around his lung tested positive for metastatic melanoma.

From that moment on, this became a much more aggressive fight.

Since then, Jeff’s journey has been marked by both setbacks and small victories. There have been hospital stays, procedures, and ongoing treatments. At times, scans have shown encouraging results, with some areas improving or stabilizing. But there have also been difficult updates.

Currently, the cancer has progressed to the lining of his lung, lymph nodes, and small areas in his brain. Some treatments have helped, but not consistently enough, leading his care team to continue adjusting and escalating his treatment plan.

Jeff is now preparing for a powerful combination of immunotherapy designed to actively attack the cancer. These treatments come with significant side effects and require incredible strength.

In addition to the cancer itself, Jeff is navigating complications like fluid buildup in his lungs, anemia requiring transfusions, and inflammation affecting his vision.

This is not just a diagnosis.

It is a daily reality of hospital visits, physical exhaustion, difficult decisions, and the emotional weight of the unknown.

And yet, through everything, Jeff continues to show up.

He’s still attending his kids’ events.

Still present at home.

Still finding ways to live life in the middle of this fight.

Heather has been by Jeff’s side through every step of this journey—advocating for him, caring for him, and carrying so much behind the scenes. She's the "COO" of the Davey family and she somehow hasn't missed a step, all while being the incredible wife that Jeff needs. 

In this season, she has had to take on less work in her photography business due to scheduling demands and the need to be there for Jeff. This, paired with Jeff unable to work, has created an added layer of financial stress on their family. 

There are hard days. But there are also good days. Through it all, they remain to trust in God's plan, even in the uncertainty, and continue to pray for a miraculous healing.

Jeff & Heather are deeply loved, and no one wants to see them walk this road alone.

This is where we can step in.

Your support will help ease the burden of:

ongoing and intensive medical treatments

travel and repeated hospital stays

time away from work for both Jeff & Heather

daily needs for Jeff and his family

If you feel led to give, any amount truly makes a difference.

If giving is not possible, your prayers, encouragement, and sharing this page are just as meaningful.

Specific prayers:

strength for Jeff as he continues treatment

wisdom for his doctors and care team

peace and clarity for Jeff and Heather and their children.

complete healing in his body

Jeff is still fighting.

And we believe he is not fighting alone.

Exodus 14:14 "The LORD will fight for you; you need only to be still"


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