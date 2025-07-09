Supporting JD on the Mission Field

JD is faithfully serving on the mission field, sharing the hope of the Gospel with those who have not yet heard. Your support helps provide Bibles, Gospel resources, discipleship materials, and other essential supplies needed for ministry. It also helps cover travel expenses, allowing JD to reach communities with the life-changing message of Jesus Christ.

Every gift, no matter the size, plays a part in advancing the Gospel and equipping those who are hungry for God's Word.

Above all else, we ask that you pray. Pray for the hearts of those who have yet to hear the Gospel, that they would receive the good news of Jesus Christ with faith. Pray for JD, for God's wisdom, protection, strength, and boldness as he faithfully serves, and for the people he is ministering to, that the Holy Spirit would continue to work in their lives and draw them to Christ.

Thank you for partnering in this mission through your prayers, encouragement, and generous support as together we seek to make Christ known among the nations.