Supporting Jar Jar Binks on his rescue journey

We rescued Jar Jar Binks from an auction around 4 weeks ago.

He needed help and we were ready to take him on. He was in desperate need of immediate care.

Within around 12 hours of having him home we had our vet out, and we were referred to MSU emergency hospital.

We took him to MSU and he had a multiple day stay as the amazing vet team worked to save his life from small colon impactation, suspected right dorsal colitis, dehydration and pain. Thankful he did not have to have surgery but the cost of having him there for multiple days with critical care was a lot.

We got him home and he had to slowly work his way back up to feed and normal turnout.

From there he clearly had worsening lameness issues (also examed at his stay at MSU) and more prominent after he was off pain meds. And we are pretty sure he was on pain meds at the auction.

X rays were needed on multiple feet. A leg injury was found and some major hoof/bone issues.

We will be working closely with a farrier and our vet team to see if we can get him comfortable again and more X-rays will be taken as we work through this.

He had normal health things done like vaccines, blood work, teeth, health exams etc.

Not to mention he still needs to put on more weight, so he's on feeding program to help his weight and health improve.

We spent around $6000 just in vet bills alone for Jar Jar Binks.

We've had so many people wanting to help.

We would love to raise funds to help us recoup the cost of vet care. There will be so many more vet visits and already spending a small fortune on food, supplements, pain meds, ulcer guard, and things like a fly sheet and farrier care.

I wouldn't normally do something like this, but with so many people saying it's ok to let others be part of his rescue and hopeful recovery, I have decided to see if others want to join the efforts in helping Jar Jar be happy, healthy, and pain free again. We want that for him and we are doing our best to give him the care he was lacking in his previous home. Care was being neglected and he was suffering.

With the help of others, his journey is only limited by what we as people can do to help him, his willingness to get better, and the Lord working to heal this horse through all that.

We thank you everyone that has given already, or sent gifts like treats or supplements, it all helps and encourages us that there are so many people cheering him on!

Even $5 dollars helps. I told my husband the other day that even one person giving up a coffee for one day and using it to help Jar Jar, would mean the entire world to him.

Let's give him a better life. Let's get him the help he deserves.

Follow us on social media and we will keep people updated as much as we can!

Sweet Breeze Acres

He deserves the world, he's a sweet sweet boy.

Thank you for all the generosity in advance. It truly is a help .