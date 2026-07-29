Supporting Isaiah

Friends & Family,





As many of you are aware, Isaiah went to the emergency room late on 5/16/2026 after experiencing difficulty breathing and high blood pressure. Since then, a series of tests and diagnoses have followed.





While we are grateful for the care he is receiving, doctors have informed us that he is currently at risk for sudden cardiac arrest. Because of this, when Isaiah is eventually discharged, he will be sent home wearing a LifeVest (external defibrillator) as a precaution while we continue waiting for more answers and results.





During this time, the medical expenses, time away from work, and ongoing care are becoming overwhelming. Many people have reached out asking how they can help, so we have decided to start a GiveSendGo to help ease some of the financial burden and allow Isaiah to focus on his health and recovery.





If you feel led to donate, share, or simply continue praying, we are beyond grateful for every bit of support, love, and encouragement during this incredibly difficult time.



