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SUPPORTING FULL-TIME GOSPEL MINISTRY AND COMMUNITY

Monthly Goal$1,500 USD
Total Raised$0 USD
Raised this month$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDANIEL JOEMOPHINE OSORNU

Fundraiser funds will be received by DANIEL JOEMOPHINE OSORNU

SUPPORTING FULL-TIME GOSPEL MINISTRY AND COMMUNITY

Justification for Support Request

I have committed my life to full-time Christian ministry, serving in communities where both spiritual and practical needs are significant. My calling extends beyond preaching within church buildings to reaching people directly in their communities through evangelism, discipleship, mentoring, prayer, and compassionate outreach.


Over the years, I have been actively involved in ministry work among underserved and vulnerable populations, sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ while also providing encouragement, guidance, and practical support to those facing various challenges. Many individuals and families we encounter struggle with poverty, limited access to resources, discouragement, and a lack of spiritual support. Through consistent engagement, we seek to bring hope, restoration, and transformation to their lives.


My ministry activities include community evangelism, discipleship programs, youth mentorship, leadership development, prayer and counseling sessions, outreach initiatives, and support for less privileged individuals within the communities we serve. These efforts are aimed at helping people grow spiritually, discover purpose, develop godly character, and experience the love of Christ in practical ways.


To effectively carry out these responsibilities, there are ongoing operational and ministry-related needs that require financial support. These include housing and living expenses, transportation to mission fields and outreach locations, ministry materials, communication costs, discipleship resources, leadership training, and the logistics necessary to organize and sustain outreach programs. Such resources enable me to remain fully available for ministry and to reach more people with the message of hope and salvation.


The support requested is not solely for personal sustenance but for the advancement of the work God has entrusted to me. Every contribution directly strengthens the ministry's ability to reach individuals, families, and communities with both spiritual and practical assistance. It allows outreach efforts to continue, disciples to be nurtured, leaders to be developed, and vulnerable people to receive encouragement and support.


I firmly believe that ministry is a partnership. Those who give become active participants in every life touched, every person reached with the Gospel, and every community impacted through acts of compassion and service. Through your support, we can continue extending God's love, demonstrating His compassion, and bringing hope to those who need it most.


Thank you for considering this request and for partnering in the work of transforming lives and advancing the Kingdom of God.

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