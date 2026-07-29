Supporting Fiona During Back Injury Recovery

On March 31, 2025, my life changed in an instant when I suffered a serious back injury. After medical testing and specialist appointments, I learned that I have three herniated discs and which one has exploded causing spinal stenosisand am now waiting for back surgery.





Since my injury, I have been unable to work due to the severe pain and limitations it has caused. Everyday tasks that most people take for granted have become difficult, and the uncertainty of waiting for surgery has been challenging both physically and emotionally.





Unfortunately, while I wait for surgery and for my disability benefits to be approved and begin, I have no source of income. Bills continue to arrive, including housing costs, utilities, groceries, transportation, and other essential living expenses. The financial stress has added another layer of difficulty during an already challenging time.





I am reaching out for help to bridge the gap until my disability benefits start and I can focus on healing and recovery. Any donation, no matter the amount, will help me cover basic living expenses and relieve some of the financial burden I am facing.





If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would mean just as much. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can provide. Your kindness, generosity, and encouragement are deeply appreciated.



